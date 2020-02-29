Saturday, February 29, 2020  | 4 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

CAA installs thermal scanner at Islamabad airport for coronavirus screening

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 min ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 min ago
CAA installs thermal scanner at Islamabad airport for coronavirus screening

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has installed a thermal scanner at the Islamabad airport to detect coronavirus in passengers.

Compared to a thermal gun, the automatic scanner can screen passengers in a shorter period of time.

The scanner can detect symptoms of flu and fever with more accuracy. Previously, passengers were being scanned manually using thermal guns which took more time.

Some of the symptoms of the coronavirus are similar to those of the flu, such as coughing and fever. Breathing difficulties and in some severe cases organ failure have also been reported.

Preventive measures include washing hands with soap and water every day, covering the mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs and avoiding crowded areas and contact with those showing signs of the illness.

In Punjab, the director-general of health services has directed the authorities to visit Chinese settlements and camps to screen them for symptoms of the new virus.

Pakistan has confirmed two cases of the virus so far. Around 2,800 people have died of the virus around the world, with most casualties in China, the virus’ epicentre.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Islamabad
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Key things to know if renting a home in Pakistan
Key things to know if renting a home in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.