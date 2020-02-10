Monday, February 10, 2020  | 15 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
Health

97 deaths reported in China on deadliest coronavirus day yet

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Feb 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Ninety-seven people were killed by the coronavirus on Sunday in its deadliest day yet.

In its daily update, China’s National Health Commission said there had been 97 new deaths from the virus with 91 in the hardest-hit Hubei province, according to AFP.

The total number of deaths in China has risen to 908 but BBC reported that the number of newly-infected people per day has stabilized.

So far, 40,171 cases have been confirmed and 187,518 people are under observation. The WHO has sent a team to Beijing to help investigate the new virus. It has warned that the global spread may be the tip of the iceberg.

“There’ve been some concerning instances of onward #2019nCoV spread from people with no travel history to (China),” Ghebreyesus tweeted Sunday, using the virus’s provisional scientific name.

“The detection of a small number of cases may indicate more widespread transmission in other countries; in short, we may only be seeing the tip of the iceberg.”

While the virus’ spread outside China appeared to be slow, Ghebreyesus warned it could accelerate.

China coronavirus
 
