25 samples sent to NIH negative for coronavirus: Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza chaired on Friday a federal-level meeting on the measures taken to prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading in the country.

He said 25 samples of patients suspected to have the coronavirus were received by the National Institute of Health. All of them had tested negative.

The PM’s special assistant said no case of novel coronavirus had been detected in Pakistan yet.

Major General Dr Aamer Ikram, the executive director of the NIH, briefed Dr Mirza about the steps taken to monitor and control the spread of the coronavirus.

Major health institutes were issued protocols to deal with suspected cases. International regulations were being observed at all ports, said Dr Mirza. Health staff posted at airports was trained on screening measures by the NIH, he added.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Health Secretary Dr Allah Baksh Malik and members of the Pakistan Army.