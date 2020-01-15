Wednesday, January 15, 2020  | 19 Jamadilawal, 1441
Weight loss drug Belviq may increase cancer risk: report

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Posted: Jan 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Photo: FILE

A recent clinical trial assessing the safety of weight-loss drugs Belviq and Belviq XR (lorcaserin) has prompted the US Food and Drug Administration to issue a warning that the drug may contribute to cancer risk, according to a report published in the Forbes magazine.

“At this time, the cause of the cancer is uncertain, and we cannot conclude that lorcaserin contributes to the cancer risk,” the FDA statement read. “However, we wanted to make the public aware of this potential risk.”

The FDA approved lorcaserin in 2012, the report said. The drug works by increasing feelings of fullness to reduce the amount of food eaten and is available in two tablet-based forms, Belviq and Belviq XR.

In one academic study from 2011, it added, the drug did show the propensity to cause several different types of cancer in rat models, albeit at doses larger than the recommended clinical dose in humans.

The FDA had originally rejected the approval of the drug in 2010 based on these results, but later concluded that the development of these tumors were rodent-specific and unlikely to happen in humans.

“We are continuing to evaluate the clinical trial results and will communicate our final conclusions and recommendations when we have completed our review,” the FDA further said in its statement.

The agency has urged healthcare professionals to “consider if the benefits of taking lorcaserin are likely to exceed the potential risks when deciding whether to prescribe or continue patients on lorcaserin.”

