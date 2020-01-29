Wednesday, January 29, 2020  | 3 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Update: 140 children affected by polio in 2019

Posted: Jan 29, 2020
Posted: Jan 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The Emergency Operation Centre for polio in Sindh confirmed another polio case for the year 2019 on Wednesday.

The victim is a 42-month-old girl from Ratodero. She is the 28th case for Sindh, bringing the country’s count for the last year to 140.  Her immunisation history showed that she received three polio doses.

The number of children affected this year is six, two each from Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

“The long gap in door-to-door campaigns during 2019 has clearly affected the immunity of children,” said the EOC Sindh.

A case response was carried out in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur and Larkana divisions in January during which six million children were given OPV. This is going to be followed up with another national campaign in February and April.

So far, six cases have been confirmed in 2020.

