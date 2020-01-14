Tuesday, January 14, 2020  | 18 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Unique strain of amoeba might be behind Karachi’s Naegleria deaths

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Unique strain of amoeba might be behind Karachi’s Naegleria deaths

Photo: AFP

The brain-eating amoeba, Naegleria fowleri, which claimed 16 lives in Karachi last year, might be a strain unique to Pakistan, according to a recent study by researchers in Rawalpindi.

This is because most of the cases reported in Pakistan were in adults between the ages of 26-45 years, while those reported in the US were mostly children younger than 14 years.

“Of all the reported cases of [primary amoebic meningoencephalitis] PAM in Pakistan, all were in Muslims and only two individuals had a history of recreational water activity,” said the article, which was published in The Lancet Journal of Infectious Diseases in January.

“Therefore, it can be inferred that Naegleria fowleri exists in the domestic water supply of Karachi and that infection largely results from ablution, which is unexpected because water is normally saline in Karachi city, and amoebas are unable to survive in saline water.”

The authors say this suggests that the Naegleria fowleri strain present in Pakistan has developed resistance to saline environments or that it is different from strains reported from the rest of the world.

Till October last year, 146 cases have been reported from Pakistan. In only a decade, the number of cases in the country surpassed those reported over 50 years in the US, which recorded 142 cases between 1968 and 2019, said the paper, citing the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Pakistan, the first case of infection by Naegleria fowleri was reported in 2008.

The paper goes on to say that prolonged summers and humid conditions due to climate change will provide an ideal environment for the amoeba to flourish.

There is a need to map the whole genome of Naegleria fowleri to figure out the resistant strain in Pakistan and help in diagnosis and early disease prevention, the authors concluded.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi naegleria
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Islamabad woman creates cardboard toys for her children
Islamabad woman creates cardboard toys for her children
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.