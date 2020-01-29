UK study shows HPV vaccine reduced cervical cancer-causing infections

The number of women in the reproductive age group getting infected with the HPV virus that causes cervical cancer has gone down drastically in England 10 years after the country introduced its mass vaccination programme.

The programme began in schools in 2008. At the time 15% of women had HPV (human papilloma virus) infection. The new study shows the infection rate dropped to 2% in 16 to 18-year-old women between 2014 and 2018. In a sample of 600 young women tested in 2018, no infections were found.

“Among females offered HPV vaccination, the most substantial reductions in infections with HPV vaccine-types were seen in the youngest age groups—who would have been offered vaccination at 12 to 13 years and have the highest coverage,” said the study report published in Public Health England.

Human papilloma virus is the most common viral infection of the reproductive tract, according to the WHO. Most sexually active women and men will be infected at some point in their lives and some may be repeatedly infected.

There are more than 100 types of HPV, of which at least 14 are identified as high-risk types that can cause cancer. HPV 16 and 18 cause 70% of cervical cancers and pre-cancerous cervical lesions, says the WHO. HPV can also cause cancers of the anus, vulva, vagina, penis and oropharynx (lining of the mouth and throat).

The WHO recommends vaccinating women between nine and 14 years to protect them from cervical cancer. Screening for the disease through pap smears should be done in women 30 years and older.