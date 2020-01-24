Friday, January 24, 2020  | 28 Jamadilawal, 1441
Two new polio cases surface in Sindh, tally reaches 27

The Sindh Emergency Operations Centre for Polio confirmed on Friday two new polio cases in the province that took the tally to 27.

A 96-month-old boy from Kambar tested positive for the polio virus, according to a statement issued by the EOC. The child had no routine immunisation but parents claimed he had had seven doses of the polio vaccine.

The EOC said the child had already died (not from polio) and the polio case was established through contact sample.

The second polio case was reported in Dadu. A 24-month-old boy in UC Drigh Bala tested positive for the virus after weakness in facial muscles.

According to parents, the child had been administered more than seven doses of the polio vaccine.

The EOC said investigation regarding vaccination status of both the children was under way.

Apart from the above two cases, a 42-month-old boy also tested positive for the virus in Sujawal, the EOC stated further.

The boy received more than seven doses of the polio vaccine, his parents claimed.

The total number of polio cases across the country has reached 139, the EOC added.

