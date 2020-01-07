Tuesday, January 7, 2020  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1441
Symptoms of Hepatitis C found in over 120 Bahawalpur students

Posted: Jan 7, 2020
Posted: Jan 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: AFP

More than 120 students in Bahawalpur have symptoms of Hepatitis C.

During a screening test conducted at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur on Monday, hepatitis tests were conducted on more than 8,000 students and teachers, as a part of a campaign against the disease.

“We will screen almost 30,000 people of which 16,000 will be students and the rest will be staff and faculty members,” said Dr Auranzaib, the focal person of the Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme. “As of now, reports of 120 people have come out positive,” he said.

Confirmed figures will be given once all the students are screened, Dr Auranzaib said.

The camp was set up on January 1 and screenings will continue till January 10.

Dr Aunranzaib further explained that the disease spreads through syringes, hospital wastage, dental cuts and haircuts.  

The people of Punjab are concerned about the high number of Hepatitis C positive students and want the government to work to control the disease.

