Saturday, January 25, 2020  | 29 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Suspected coronavirus case reported in Lahore

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Suspected coronavirus case reported in Lahore

Medical staff members wearing protective suits at the Zhongnan hospital in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province/ AFP

A man who is suspected to be infected by the new coronavirus was admitted to Lahore’s Services Hospital on Saturday.

The patient had returned from China’s Wuhan province, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, on Friday.

The 23-year-old was admitted with complaints of high fever, chills, sore throat and flu-like symptoms which began the day before. The patient has been shifted to the isolation ward and is stable. His sputum samples have been sent for investigation to the National Institute of Health, Islamabad.

This is the second suspected case of coronavirus in Pakistan. The first patient was admitted to Nishtar Hospital in Multan early Saturday morning. He is also kept in isolation and is improving, said Special Assistant to the prime minister on health Dr Zafar Mirza.

In Punjab, the director general of health services has directed health authorities to visit Chinese settlements and camps to screen them for symptoms of the new virus.

Their names, age, temperature, flu-like symptoms and respiratory distress will be recorded. Their travel history for the past two weeks to China will also be noted.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's Asad Memon hoists Pakistan's flag on Argentine peak
Karachi’s Asad Memon hoists Pakistan’s flag on Argentine peak
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.