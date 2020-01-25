Suspected coronavirus case reported in Lahore

A man who is suspected to be infected by the new coronavirus was admitted to Lahore’s Services Hospital on Saturday.

The patient had returned from China’s Wuhan province, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, on Friday.

The 23-year-old was admitted with complaints of high fever, chills, sore throat and flu-like symptoms which began the day before. The patient has been shifted to the isolation ward and is stable. His sputum samples have been sent for investigation to the National Institute of Health, Islamabad.

This is the second suspected case of coronavirus in Pakistan. The first patient was admitted to Nishtar Hospital in Multan early Saturday morning. He is also kept in isolation and is improving, said Special Assistant to the prime minister on health Dr Zafar Mirza.

In Punjab, the director general of health services has directed health authorities to visit Chinese settlements and camps to screen them for symptoms of the new virus.

Their names, age, temperature, flu-like symptoms and respiratory distress will be recorded. Their travel history for the past two weeks to China will also be noted.