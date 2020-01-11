Sindh wants to know how many people have the flu

The Sindh health department has directed all public hospitals and district health officers to circulate an advisory for the prevention and control of influenza (the flu) and reporting influenza deaths to the department.

A notification was issued on January 10. As per the notice, there should be an investigation of all influenza cases with daily reporting. The data of deaths due to H1N1 influenza should be shared with the government, too.

This notification comes after Ziauddin Hospital Karachi reported three cases of H1N1 to the Sindh health department, a government official said on Friday.

The National Institute of Health has also issued an advisory to the public for the prevention of influenza.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.