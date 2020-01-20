Seven ART centres for HIV treatment to open in Sindh

The Sindh AIDS Control Programme is going to establish anti-retroviral therapy centres for HIV treatment in seven more hospitals in January.

These include the Indus Hospital Badin, Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas, People’s Medical College Hospital Nawabshah, Khairpur Medical College Hospital, Jacobabad Institute of Medical Sciences, Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences Jamshoro and Civil Hospital Sanghar.

Counselling and testing centres will also be opened in the Civil Hospitals of Dadu, Thatta, Mithi, Naushero Feroze, DHQ Hospitals of Sujawal, Qamber Shahdadkot, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Umerkot, Kashmore and Ghotki, and the RBUT Hospital Shikarpur.

The SACP also revealed that 1,250 people out of 39,068 screened have tested positive for HIV in Larkana’s Ratodero. Among these, 603 are male children, 383 female children, 190 adult women and 75 adult men.

