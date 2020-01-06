Monday, January 6, 2020  | 10 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Ratodero has 1,235 HIV positive cases and no treatment updates

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Ratodero has 1,235 HIV positive cases and no treatment updates

Photo: AFP

The number of people who have tested positive for HIV in Larkana’s Ratodero town has reached 1,235, the Sindh health department said Sunday evening.

Four people out of the 50 screened had tested positive recently at Ratodero’s ART centre. A total of 38,658 people have been screened so far since the outbreak was uncovered in April.

Children have been disproportionately affected with 975 having tested positive so far. Of these, 599 are male children and 376 female children. Of the adults, 73 men have tested positive and 187 women.

Ratodero’s HIV centre was inaugurated on October 16 last year. An endowment fund of Rs1 billion was announced last June by PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for those affected by HIV.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah notified two committees for the investment and utilisation of those funds in early October.

The head of the Sindh AIDS Control Programme, Dr Sikander Memon told SAMAA Digital on World AIDS Day that these committees will hold meetings on December 1. Health officials, however, haven’t responded to questions about the fate of the fund or the meetings.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
hiv
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Pakistan rings in 2020 with dazzling displays of fireworks
Pakistan rings in 2020 with dazzling displays of fireworks
Watch: Sydney rings in new decade with fireworks
Watch: Sydney rings in new decade with fireworks
You can now ice fish at Malam Jabba
You can now ice fish at Malam Jabba
Electric fireplaces come to Lahore's rescue at just Rs15/hour
Electric fireplaces come to Lahore’s rescue at just Rs15/hour
Punjab govt introduces 'Qeemat Punjab' app to curb profiteering
Punjab govt introduces ‘Qeemat Punjab’ app to curb profiteering
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.