Ratodero has 1,235 HIV positive cases and no treatment updates

The number of people who have tested positive for HIV in Larkana’s Ratodero town has reached 1,235, the Sindh health department said Sunday evening.

Four people out of the 50 screened had tested positive recently at Ratodero’s ART centre. A total of 38,658 people have been screened so far since the outbreak was uncovered in April.

Children have been disproportionately affected with 975 having tested positive so far. Of these, 599 are male children and 376 female children. Of the adults, 73 men have tested positive and 187 women.

Ratodero’s HIV centre was inaugurated on October 16 last year. An endowment fund of Rs1 billion was announced last June by PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for those affected by HIV.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah notified two committees for the investment and utilisation of those funds in early October.

The head of the Sindh AIDS Control Programme, Dr Sikander Memon told SAMAA Digital on World AIDS Day that these committees will hold meetings on December 1. Health officials, however, haven’t responded to questions about the fate of the fund or the meetings.

