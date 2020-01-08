Wednesday, January 8, 2020  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1441
Health

Price of 89 essential medicines reduced by 15%: Zafar Mirza

Posted: Jan 8, 2020
Photo: AFP

The government has reduced the price of 89 medicines by 15%, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza confirmed on Wednesday.

This was brought into effect through a notification issued by the Ministry of National Health Services on Tuesday.

The medicines include essential drugs, antibiotics, painkillers and drugs for blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol, Dr Mirza said on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din. The reduction in prices is in accordance with the medicine pricing policy of 2018, he said.

A similar notification regarding drug prices was issued on June 19 last year, reported SAMAA TV correspondent Arham Fatima, but there was no reduction seen in the market. The PM’s special assistant had made the announcement at a press conference after Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the health ministry to give relief to consumers.

Dr Mirza did not elaborate on the earlier notification. He said a task force was working on stopping the sale of fake and substandard medicine in the country. They will also handle those selling medicines for higher prices than notified.

“Last year around 50,000 actions were taken against retailers. Raids were conducted at places where they were being sold for high prices.”

