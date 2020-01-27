Our hospitals not equipped to handle coronavirus outbreak: Zafar Mirza

The way the new coronavirus is spreading rapidly, if it comes to Pakistan our hospitals might not be equipped to handle the scale of patients, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Monday.

If there’s an outbreak in Pakistan one third of the patients will require ICU care, he stated on SAMAA TV’s show Naya Din.

This is why our focus is to prevent the virus from coming into the country, he added.

Earlier, the special assistant had said there were no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the country. He said the government is closely monitoring the situation and all necessary measures are being taken to screen travellers from China.

“Thermal scanners and thermo guns have been provided to well-trained health staff at airports in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad to screen all passengers,” he said in a statement.

Currently China has stopped all direct outbound flights to Pakistan because of the Lunar New Year. According to the current schedule, South China Airline flights will resume from January 29 and China Airlines flights will resume from February 3.

Considering that there will be heavy influx of travellers from China after February 8 when the celebrations of Chinese New Year conclude, authorities have been asked to carry out surveillance for screening at the points of entry at Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi airports alongside seaports and land crossings, said Dr Mirza.

The suspected coronavirus case in Multan has no serious symptoms and is responding to treatment and improving, he added.

Pakistan also does not have a laboratory to detect the new virus and it is being ruled out by testing for closely related viruses. Kits to test for the new coronavirus will be received in a few days, shared Dr Mirza.

“Our National Institute of Health has latest molecular level testing like MERS-CoV, SARS, Coronavirus (four varieties), influenza A and B, RSV, adenovirus,” he said in a tweet on Sunday. “Currently we are ruling out these on suspected samples. For novel coronavirus primers are being procured. It may take three to four days.”

Hospitals in Sindh alerted: Dr Azra Pechuho

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said in a video message on Monday that she has alerted all public hospitals in the province and asked them to take precautionary measures. The World Health Organisation’s advisory for the coronavirus has been circulated to all hospitals as well.

She said infection by the virus causes acute respiratory syndrome resulting in breathing difficulties and pneumonia. In people with weak immune systems it can prove to be fatal.

Apart from the usual preventive measures such as washing hands thoroughly, coughing or sneezing into ones elbow, wearing masks Dr Pechuho said unnecessary contact with animals should also be avoided as coronavirus can spread from domestic animals.

Coronavirus spreading across the world

So far around 3,000 people have been affected by the virus in China and the death toll reached 81 on Monday according to Reuters.

The majority of the deaths, 76 people, were in the Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported The New York Times.

Wuhan’s mayor Zhou Xian Wang has offered to resign as public criticism of the government grows. In an interview on the Chinese broadcaster CCTV he said he and Ma Guoqiang, the city’s party secretary, would resign to “appease public indignation.”

There have been 44 confirmed cases outside China. Eight cases were reported from Thailand, five each from the US and Australia, four each from Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia and South Korea, three each from France and Japan, two from Vietnam and one each from Nepal and Canada.