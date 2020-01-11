Karachi’s 25th polio case detected, Pakistan tally 135 for 2019

A three-year-old boy in Thatta’s Mirpur Sakhro has been diagnosed with polio in Sindh, bringing the total for 2019 to 25 cases and Pakistan’s tally to 135.

The Emergency Operation Centre for polio in Sindh confirmed the case. This is not a case from 2020 as the 34-month boy was affected by polio with weakness in the left upper and lower limbs on Dec 26, 2019. According to his parents, he had received seven doses of the Oral Polio Vaccine and 3 routine doses plus the IPV were verified by card. An investigation has been opened into these claims.

EOC Sindh’s spokesperson said that the long gap in door-to-door campaigns during 2019 created a large pool of vulnerable children.

The National EOC and Sindh EOC have started to fight back to eradicate polio and reverse this trend. The first step was the successful December NID and now areas with recent detections are being targeted in a special response round starting from Jan 13. “We will follow this up with two NIDs in February and April with another targeted case response in between,” the spokesperson said.

Efforts from December to April will bridge the immunity gap and lead to a significant decrease in the intensity of virus transmission in the second half of 2020, they said.

Up until this case was detected, Sindh had 24 polio cases in 2019 out of which six came from Karachi.

There were a total of 134 cases that emerged from all over Pakistan:

91 in Kyber Pakhunkhwa

24 in Sindh

11 in Balochistan

8 in Punjab

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah met the Provincial Task Force on Polio eradication on Saturday. The meeting was attended by ministers Dr Azra Pechuho, Syed Nasir Shah, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shahalwani, LG Secretary Roshan Shaikh, Health Secretary Zahid Abbasi, all deputy commissioners of the city, all commissioners and deputy commissioners of other divisions and districts via video link.

The details of the six polio cases detected in Karachi in 2019:

Feb 25: A three-year-old from Lyari’s Shahbaig Lane. She is Baloch and hails from Quetta.

April 20: An eight-month-old in Orangi from a Pashtun family

Aug 26: A 16-month-old in Orangi from a Punjabi family from Multan

April 29: A six-month-old from Gulzar-e-Hijri from a Pashtun family

Oct 24: A 2-year-old at Jacob Lines from a Sindhi family and from Hyderabad

Oct 29: A 12-month-old in Keamari from a Baloch family

The polio cases detected from other divisions of the province are:

April 17: A three-year-old in Dokri, Larkana from a Seraiki family. She originally belonged to Gadap, Karachi

July 20: A one-year-old in Halanaka, Hyderabad, from a Pashtun family who originally hails from Gadap, Karachi

Aug 23: A 10-year-old in Latifabad, Hyderabad from a Mohajir family

Aug 23: A three-year-old in Kotri, Hyderabad from a Pashtun family

Sept 25: A 3.6-year-old from Sujawal, Thatta-Hyderabad, from a Sindhi family

Oct 9: A one-month-old in Kotri, Jamshoro from a Sindhi family

Oct 19: A 3-year-old from Sakrand–Shaheed Benazirabad from a Baloch family who originally belongs to SITE, Karachi

Oct 27: An 8.4-year-old from a Sindhi family detected in Rahooja, Sukkur and who hails from Landhi, Karachi

Nov 2: A two-year-old from Wareh, Kambar-Shahdadkot

Nov 9: A nine-month-old in Dokri, Larkana from a Seraiki family that hails from SITE, Karachi

Nov 10: A 2.4-year-old from a Sindhi family detected in Chambar, Tando Allahayar and originally hails from Landhi, Karachi

Nov 17: A 3.6-year-old from Digri, Mirpurkhas from a Mohajir family

Nov 20: A six-year-old from a Sindhi family detected in Mirpurkhas and that originally belongs to SITE, Karachi

Nov 28: A six-year-old from a Seraiki family, detected in Matli, Badin

Dec 1: A 4-year-old from a Sindhi family in Sindhri, Mirpurkhas

Dec 1: A 12-year-old from a Sindhi family detected in Sehwan, Jamshoro

Dec 6: A five-month-old from a Sindhi family detected in Patt, Dadu.

Dec 14: A three-year-old from Wareh, Kambar-Shahdadkot from a Sindhi family

The chief minister said that most of the polio cases have links with Karachi, therefore the health department and its other wings have to focus on Karachi by segregating the areas so that their environmental samples could be made negative.

Gadap, Gulshan, Baldia, SITE, Korangi, Liaquatabad and Saddar have had positive environmental samples throughout 2019. Sukkur, Jacobabad, Hyderabad, Dadu and Kambar-Shahdadkot have also been positive.

Polio vaccine coverage: EOC In-charge Rehan Baloch told the chief minister that there was target of 9,076,523 children

2,293,687 in Karachi

2,160,552 in Hyderabad

1,514,246 in Larkana

785,475 in Mirpurkhas

1,093,139 in Nawabshah

1,229,424 in Sukkur

He said that 82.1 percent missed children were also covered and yet 295,704 children were missed.

The chief minister was told that 95% coverage has been achieved in seven days of December 2019 in Karachi and 100 percent in other divisions.

There are 782 union councils where environmental samples are positive for polio virus.