Wednesday, January 1, 2020
Health

Jinnah hospital records Karachi’s first rabies case of the year

Posted: Jan 1, 2020
Photo: Online

Karachi’s first rabies case of the year was reported at Jinnah hospital on Wednesday (January 1).

The patient has been identified Shahid Iqbal, a 20-year-old man from Shikarpur. A stray dog bit him on the hand three months ago. He shows symptoms of hydrophobia (fear of water) and irritability, said Dr Seemin Jamali, executive director of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

She added that 15 more dog bite cases have been reported from various parts of the city. All patients were given the anti-rabies vaccine at the hospital.

Last year, 22 people had died of rabies in Sindh.

