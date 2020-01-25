Here’s how to treat burns caused by hot tea

If a child or adult is burnt by any hot fluid, they must put the burnt area under cold water for 20 minutes.

Hashmat Effendi says this will reduce the wound’s intensity and cool the skin.

She is the executive director at the House of Charity, a US-based charity, through which she runs the Hashmat Effendi Burn & Plastic Surgery Department at Shalamar Hospital in Lahore. The department has treated 40,000 burn patients.

Effendi plans to take her vision of shielding, protecting and safeguarding children around the world forward.

She explained some measures to deal with burns on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din.

When the burns are not treated in time, they leave scars, which may last forever, she said. Effendi said most times, children get burnt by hot fluids and it can have a negative impact on their lives in case it leaves scars.

She said apart from the pain of a burn, the scars could effect the child’s mental health, which is why she believes that parents must properly counsel them.

“Children must be guided that their scars, God forbid, are not a disease and that things will get better,” she said.

She asked families not to repeatedly remind or scold those mothers whose carelessness leads to their children being burnt.

“What’s done is done. A mother would never intentionally harm her kids,” Effendi said.

She added that the person at fault should be supported post-incident so that they can be more watchful next time.