Get rid of mouth ulcers using honey and baking soda

You know those pesky sores in your mouth that refuse to go away? There’s an easy way to get rid of them at home.

Try rinsing your mouth with one teaspoon of baking soda and water, advised Dr Sahar Javed Chawla a dentist and associate professor, on SAMAA TV’s Naya Din on Wednesday.

Baking soda has healing powers, she said.

Another easy cure is taking a few teaspoons of honey during the course of the day. Honey keeps the mouth hydrated, Dr Chawla explained.

To avoid further irritation, people should consume fluids through straws while their ulcers heal.

These cures only work for ulcers inside the mouth that are not contagious or caused by mechanical or chemical problems or some diseases, the dentist explained.

The mechanical reasons include aggressive tooth brushing habits, wires from braces, uneven teeth edges or fillings. These can put pressure on the teeth, gums and tongue, eroding the top layer of mucous membranes and leading to inflammation.

Using mouthwashes or antiseptics with high alcohol content can cause chemical inflammation and lead to mouth sores.

Some other common reasons people get mouth sores are diseases such iron and vitamin B12 deficiency, anxiety and autoimmune conditions. Anyone taking medicines that decrease the production of saliva will also be prone to getting ulcers.

This is because saliva has antibodies which protect from harmful bacteria, Dr Chawla said. She also advised against eating too many fried items and spicy foods.

Most mouth sores will vanish on their own in seven to 10 days, she said. However, if they persist for more than 10 days, cause bleeding or white patches then it’s important to go to a dentist.

