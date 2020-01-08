Wednesday, January 8, 2020  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Get rid of mouth ulcers using honey and baking soda

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Get rid of mouth ulcers using honey and baking soda

Photo: AFP

You know those pesky sores in your mouth that refuse to go away? There’s an easy way to get rid of them at home.

Try rinsing your mouth with one teaspoon of baking soda and water, advised Dr Sahar Javed Chawla a dentist and associate professor, on SAMAA TV’s Naya Din on Wednesday.

Baking soda has healing powers, she said.

Another easy cure is taking a few teaspoons of honey during the course of the day. Honey keeps the mouth hydrated, Dr Chawla explained.

To avoid further irritation, people should consume fluids through straws while their ulcers heal.

These cures only work for ulcers inside the mouth that are not contagious or caused by mechanical or chemical problems or some diseases, the dentist explained.

The mechanical reasons include aggressive tooth brushing habits, wires from braces, uneven teeth edges or fillings. These can put pressure on the teeth, gums and tongue, eroding the top layer of mucous membranes and leading to inflammation.  

Using mouthwashes or antiseptics with high alcohol content can cause chemical inflammation and lead to mouth sores.  

Some other common reasons people get mouth sores are diseases such iron and vitamin B12 deficiency, anxiety and autoimmune conditions. Anyone taking medicines that decrease the production of saliva will also be prone to getting ulcers.

This is because saliva has antibodies which protect from harmful bacteria, Dr Chawla said. She also advised against eating too many fried items and spicy foods.

Most mouth sores will vanish on their own in seven to 10 days, she said. However, if they persist for more than 10 days, cause bleeding or white patches then it’s important to go to a dentist.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ulcers
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
These treats will get you excited about Karachi Eat 2020
These treats will get you excited about Karachi Eat 2020
Electric fireplaces come to Lahore's rescue at just Rs15/hour
Electric fireplaces come to Lahore’s rescue at just Rs15/hour
Punjab govt introduces 'Qeemat Punjab' app to curb profiteering
Punjab govt introduces ‘Qeemat Punjab’ app to curb profiteering
Islamabad woman creates cardboard toys for her children
Islamabad woman creates cardboard toys for her children
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.