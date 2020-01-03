Friday, January 3, 2020  | 7 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Update: Cancer medicine released to Punjab hospitals after govt intervention

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Update: Cancer medicine released to Punjab hospitals after govt intervention

The supply of cancer medicine has been released to five teaching hospitals in Punjab after government intervention. It was initially halted because the government’s health department hadn’t paid its dues.

The medicine was being supplied to the hospitals by a private company. The government reportedly owes it Rs2.16 billion. The government and company have now reached an agreement.

In the last 2.5 years, representatives of the company and government officials met several times but could not reach to a mutual agreement, after which the company stopped its supply of medicine.

“Every patient will get the medicine they need,” said the health secretary. The medicine will be provided at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital and Jinnah Hospital, Multan’s Nishtar Hospital and Allied Hospital and Rawalpindi’s Poly Clinic.  

Every month, more than 5,000 patients are provided free medicine worth Rs200,000. When the supply was halted, the patients had to purchase the expensive medicine themselves.

“There are some legal complications involved in the matter,” said the secretary on health specialisation had said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
cancer Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Pakistan rings in 2020 with dazzling displays of fireworks
Pakistan rings in 2020 with dazzling displays of fireworks
Watch: Sydney rings in new decade with fireworks
Watch: Sydney rings in new decade with fireworks
You can now ice fish at Malam Jabba
You can now ice fish at Malam Jabba
Electric fireplaces come to Lahore's rescue at just Rs15/hour
Electric fireplaces come to Lahore’s rescue at just Rs15/hour
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.