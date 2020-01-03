Update: Cancer medicine released to Punjab hospitals after govt intervention

The supply of cancer medicine has been released to five teaching hospitals in Punjab after government intervention. It was initially halted because the government’s health department hadn’t paid its dues.

The medicine was being supplied to the hospitals by a private company. The government reportedly owes it Rs2.16 billion. The government and company have now reached an agreement.

In the last 2.5 years, representatives of the company and government officials met several times but could not reach to a mutual agreement, after which the company stopped its supply of medicine.

“Every patient will get the medicine they need,” said the health secretary. The medicine will be provided at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital and Jinnah Hospital, Multan’s Nishtar Hospital and Allied Hospital and Rawalpindi’s Poly Clinic.

Every month, more than 5,000 patients are provided free medicine worth Rs200,000. When the supply was halted, the patients had to purchase the expensive medicine themselves.

“There are some legal complications involved in the matter,” said the secretary on health specialisation had said.

