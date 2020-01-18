Fish oil supplements could improve sperm

Are your little soldiers not marching to your tune? Try fish oil supplements. They may help win the war.

New research from Denmark suggests that chemicals in fish oil supplements can help improve semen quality and reproductive hormone levels in healthy, young men.

Scientists studied 1,679 young men from the general population in Denmark from September 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019. They tracked their supplement intake over these months after recording their health issues, lifestyle and dietary habits.

What they found was that fish oil supplements led to a higher semen volume and total sperm count, larger testicular size, a higher calculated free testosterone to luteinizing hormone ratio, and lower follicle-stimulating hormone and luteinizing hormone levels.

These are hormones that improve male fertility. They are helped by the omega-3 fatty acids in fish oil.

“The composition of the sperm cell membrane with rich fatty acid content is critical for proper sperm function,” said author Tina Kold Jensen, a professor at Rigshospitalet and the University of Southern Denmark, reported Reuters.

“The sperm cell membrane plays a critical role in the key fertilisation events. Omega-3 in the sperm membrane increases as the sperm matures and it cannot be synthesised . . . in humans and needs to come from diet.”

Though the study needs to be replicated in well-designed randomised clinical trials, it offers hope of treatment for men with fertility problems. Scientists believe up to 40 to 50% of fertility issues are because of male factors.