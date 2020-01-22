First two polio cases of 2020 reported in KP, Sindh

The first two polio cases of the year were confirmed by authorities on Wednesday.

The new cases were reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, while a case from 2019 was confirmed in Balochistan.

A seven-month-old girl from Sindh’s Tando Allahyar district contracted the polio virus on January 7, said the Emergency Operation Centre for Polio in Sindh. According to her parents, she had received three doses of the polio vaccine during campaigns and routine immunisation.

The spokesperson for the EOC Sindh said the long gap in door to door campaigns in 2019 has created a large pool of vulnerable children.

A polio case response campaign was conducted in January in Sindh from January 13 to 20, and the national immunisation day will be held on February 17. Another is planned for April.

In Balochistan the victim was an 18-month-old girl from Qilla Abdullah. She had received three doses of the polio vaccine. According to health authorities, her family used to live in Okara, Punjab earlier.

The latest figures show that including last year’s cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 93 polio cases, Sindh 24, Balochistan 12 and Punjab eight.

“The current risk to our children is very real and while it is our job to deliver these vaccines at the doorstep, caregivers must also step up and protect their children through vaccinations,” said the National EOC.

Last year, 136 polio cases were reported across the country.