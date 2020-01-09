Thursday, January 9, 2020  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Exclusive: First swine flu case reported in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Exclusive: First swine flu case reported in Karachi

Photo: Samaa Digital

A man in Karachi who tested positive for swine flu died on Sunday, marking the first reported case in the country this year.

Lab reports dated Jan 3 have revealed that the swine flu virus (H1N1) was present in the samples sent for investigation before his death. The patient, in his mid-30s, was undergoing treatment for a respiratory illness at a private hospital when he passed away.

“[The] hospital has reported one case to us,” said the media coordinator to the health minister, Meeran Yusuf, while talking to Samaa Digital. “We have reported it to the WHO. The hospital said that they will send us the complete investigative reports by tomorrow morning.”

She added that, “The WHO will treat it as a normal case”. She did not qualify “normal”.

The H1N1 Influenza A virus tested positive. The non-H1N1 Influenza A virus and Influenza B virus was not detected, the lab test said. The test is done on a nasal swab, which in such cases should be collected in the first four days of infection when viral shedding is higher.

The problem detecting these viruses is that they mutate quickly. “Potential mutations within the target regions of the Influenza genome covered by the test primers and/or probes may result in failure to detect the presence of the pathogen,” said the results.

“Negative results in the setting of a respiratory illness may be due to infection with pathogens not detected by this test or lower respiratory tract infection that is not detected by this/the nasopharyngeal swab specimen,” the results said.

Additional lab testing and clinical presentation should be taken into consideration for a final diagnosis. This test did not differentiate between the different H1N1 strains. 

Doctors at the hospital have said there are two more suspected patients admitted.

This story has been updated at 19:15hrs to add quotes from the government.
Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
HINI Karachi swine flu
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
These treats will get you excited about Karachi Eat 2020
These treats will get you excited about Karachi Eat 2020
Punjab govt introduces 'Qeemat Punjab' app to curb profiteering
Punjab govt introduces ‘Qeemat Punjab’ app to curb profiteering
Islamabad woman creates cardboard toys for her children
Islamabad woman creates cardboard toys for her children
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.