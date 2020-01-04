Diet trends for 2020: What to try, what to skip

The US News has released its ranking of the year’s best diets to follow based on the calculations of a panel of health experts. The Mediterranean diet topped the list for the third consecutive year.

The diet was also ranked the Best Diet for Healthy Eating, Easiest Diet to Follow, Best Diet for Diabetes and the Best Plant-Based Diet.

An expert panel of the country’s top nutritionists, dietary consultants and physicians specialising in diabetes, heart health and weight loss scored 35 diets in seven areas, the US News reported.

“The fundamentals of sustainable, healthful eating do not change every year, but the ways to get there, the range of variants on that common theme, and the most current evidence all do,” said expert panellist Dr David L Katz, the founding director of the Yale University Prevention Research Centre, and president of the True Health Initiative.

The Mediterranean diet is a plant-based eating plan that includes daily intake of whole grains, olive oil, fruits, vegetables, beans, and other legumes, nuts, herbs and spices. Other foods like animal proteins are eaten in smaller quantities, with the preferred animal protein being fish and seafood, according to the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health.

In second place was the DASH Diet, which aims to prevent and lower high blood pressure, tying with the Flexitarian Diet for nutritional completeness and safety, The Weight Watchers (WW) takes the fourth spot as the Best Overall Diet, followed by three plans that tied for number five: the MIND Diet, Volumetrics and the Mayo Clinic Diet.

The WW diet topped the lists of Best Commercial Diets and Best Weight Loss Diets. The fastest weight loss diets were the HMR Diet and Ornish Diet.

The rest of the rankings are given below:

Best Diets Overall

1. Mediterranean Diet

2. DASH Diet (tie)

2. Flexitarian Diet (tie)

Best Commercial Diets

1. WW (Weight Watchers)

2. Jenny Craig

3. Nutritarian Diet

Best Weight-Loss Diets

1. WW (Weight Watchers)

2. Volumetrics (tie)

2. Vegan Diet (tie)

Best Fast Weight Loss Diets

1. HMR Diet

2. Optavia Diet

3. WW (Weight Watchers) (tie)

3. Atkins (tie)

3. Ketogenic Diet (tie)

3. Jenny Craig (tie)

Best Diets For Healthy Eating

1. Mediterranean Diet (tie)

1. DASH Diet (tie)

3. Flexitarian Diet

Easiest Diets to Follow

1. Mediterranean Diet

2. Flexitarian Diet

3. WW (Weight Watchers) (tie)

3. MIND Diet (tie)

Best Diets For Diabetes

1. Mediterranean Diet

2. DASH Diet (tie)

2. Flexitarian Diet (tie)

2. Mayo Clinic Diet (tie)

2. Vegan Diet (tie)

Best Heart-Healthy Diets

1. Ornish Diet

2. Mediterranean Diet

3. DASH Diet

Best Plant-Based Diets

1. Mediterranean Diet

2. Flexitarian Diet

3. Ornish Diet (tie)

3. Vegetarian Diet (tie)

3. Nordic Diet (tie)

