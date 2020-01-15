Cutting out milk and dairy from diet not recommended: nutritionist

Milk forms an essential part of one’s diet as it’s a great source of calcium, vitamins, minerals and essential enzymes needed for the body to function.

It is especially recommended for young children since it helps with their growth. Children between the ages of two and 10 should have two cups of milk daily, said nutrition expert Dr Javeria Mahmood on SAMAA TV’s show Naya Din on Wednesday.

Adolescents between 11 and 20 years need three cups of milk daily, she added. Cutting out milk and dairy products such as yoghurt and cheese from your diet does not help with weight loss, Dr Mahmood said.

She warned that those who do so have a higher risk of developing bone disorders such as osteoporosis and osteomalacia (bone softening) as well as heart attacks and haemorrhoids (piles).

The best time to have milk is from the evening till bedtime as it isn’t digested easily in the morning. She added that yoghurt is a good source of probiotics, vitamin B2 and B12 and helps strengthen the immune system.

