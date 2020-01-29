Wednesday, January 29, 2020  | 3 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Health

Coronavirus threat: Centre appoints focal persons to coordinate with provinces

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
Coronavirus threat: Centre appoints focal persons to coordinate with provinces

Photo: Dr Zafar Mirza/Twitter

The federal government has appointed focal persons to coordinate with provincial departments to address the coronavirus threat.

The coronavirus is a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV), according to the WHO.

Its outbreak has killed more than 130 people and spread around the world since it first emerged in a live food market in China’s Wuhan in December.

In view of the threat, the Directorate of Central Health Establishments said it was alert at all points of entry including airports, ports and land crossings.

It said it had appointed focal persons to facilitate and coordinate the process.

Dr Amina Saqib has been appointed the focal person in Punjab, while Dr Tariq Nawaz has been appointed in Sindh.

Dr Sara Saeed is the focal person in Islamabad and Dr Kashmala Orakzai in Peshawar.

These officials will liaise with provincial health departments in case of any traveler suspected of having contracted the virus.

