Absentee doctors at PIMS to be penalised: Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza says he has written a letter to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad taking notice of doctors who remain absent from their duties.

A warning letter will be sent to them after which there will be strict action, Dr Mirza warned. He says some senior consultants and doctors haven’t attended hospital OPDs in months.

“Public hospitals receive poor patients and a lot of the doctors know they won’t be able to make much money. But poor patients have as much a right to their time as rich patients,” the PM’s aide added on SAMAA TV’s show Naya Din on Wednesday.

He termed this medical negligence an “ethical human rights issue” and said it needs to be rooted out of all public hospitals.

Dr Mirza said he wrote to PIMS first because it is one of the main public hospitals and attracts thousands of patients. Changes are under way and soon PIMS, Polyclinic Hospital and other government hospitals would see improvements.

“When I took charge half the posts in PIMS were vacant,” said the special assistant. “We’re in the process of hiring 200 more doctors.”

A triage system would also be introduced in major public hospitals. This will then apply to OPDs, too. A triage system is the process of sorting patients based on their need for immediate medical treatment and ensures the most critical patients are seen at emergency wards first.