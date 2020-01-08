A record 27 children died of flu in the US

The United States has seen its worst flu season this year. On Tuesday CNN reported that 27 children had died due to complications of the viral illness across the country.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says that this is the highest number of child flu deaths recorded since the CDC started keeping track 17 years ago.

The virus has now spread to the north-eastern parts of the US, too. It started in the southeast, with Texas, Georgia, Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi experiencing the highest level of flu activity by mid-November.

Statistics from the CDC showed that overall 2,900 people had died of the flu last year and 55,000 were hospitalised.

Dr Adam Ratner, a NYU paediatric infectious disease physician, told CNN that the majority of children who had been hospitalised were perfectly healthy before the flu.

He said he’d seen patients who developed life-threatening pneumonias and needed surgeries to drain abscesses in their chests, most of whom were perfectly healthy before they got the flu.

“These weren’t kids who were immune compromised or anything like that, but they’ve ended up on ECMO,” Dr Ratner said, referring to a life support machine.

He added that most of them had not been vaccinated against the flu. Doctors in the US are advising people to get their recommended flu shot to prevent more deaths.

The CDC recommends the flu shot for everyone six months of age and older. Children younger than five years, adults older than 65 years, pregnant women, people with asthma, diabetes, HIV or cancer and those with autoimmune diseases should especially get the vaccine.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.