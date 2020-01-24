24 medicines sold in the market are fake: officials

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan found that 24 medicines sold last year were found to be fake.

This was revealed by the authority during a National Assembly session on Wednesday. During the question and answer session, the DRAP told the health ministry that these substandard drugs were found.

These include Amcof cough syrup by Marvi Pharmaceutical Karachi, Amropyron injection by Amros pharmaceuticals and blood pressure tablet Cardol by Everest pharmaceutical.

Salmodil expectorant syrup for cough and colds, Zerodol tablet used for pain relief and the anti-allergic Chlorpheniramine syrup were also found to be substandard.

Antibiotic Quinozef by Abro pharma was found to unregistered and substandard.

In 2018, 41 medicines were declared fake, 83 medicines in 2017, 96 in 2016 and 202 medicines in 2015.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram