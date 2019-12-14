Two more polio cases reported in Sindh, tally hits 101

Two new polio cases have been reported in Sindh, bringing the country’s tally to 101.

If cases of vaccine-derived polio are also included, the number has reached 113.

The new cases were reported from district Mipurkhas, confirmed the Emergency Operation Centre for Polio, Sindh on Saturday.

The first case was a 36-month-old boy from Digri tehsil who contracted polio on November 17. The child had seven doses of polio vaccine during campaigns according to his parents, while health officials can confirm two routine immunisation doses.

The child is not going to suffer from disability, said the officials, as his legs and spine are not affected and he has slight weakness in the facial muscles.

The second case is a six-year-old boy who contracted the polio virus on November 20. According to his parents he had received seven doses during anti-polio campaigns and three during routine immunisation. However, health officials say they are still investigating how many doses he actually received.

The EOC Sindh urged parents to vaccinate their children in the upcoming polio campaign starting from December 16. Sindh has recorded 16 polio cases this year, of which six are from Karachi, two from Hyderabad, two from Larkana, two from Jamshoro, two from Mirpurkhas, one from Shaheed Benazirabad and one from Sujawal.

