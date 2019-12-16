Suicide prevention helpline to be set up in Chitral

A helpline will soon be set up in Chitral to help people with suicidal thoughts.

The district administration made the announcement during a seminar on Sunday. The seminar was held to raise awareness about suicide and prevent people from taking their own lives.

The deputy commissioner said that more than 500 suicides have been reported in Chitral in the last five years. Forty-five cases were reported last year, while 19 deaths have been reported this year so far, he added.

Speakers at the seminar said that the problem can be solved through awareness and counseling. They said that the district administration should also appoint more psychologists and psychiatrists.

The seminar was told that some of the reasons why people end their lives are poverty, unrequited love, and fights at home.

