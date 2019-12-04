Wednesday, December 4, 2019  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Sindh reports its 14th polio case this year

15 mins ago
Sindh reports its 14th polio case this year

Photo: AFP

The number of polio cases reported in Sindh this year has gone up to 14 as the Emergency Operation Centre for Polio has confirmed a new case.

A nine-month-old boy, identified as Hasnain from Larkana, has contracted polio. According to EOC officials, the polio case surfaced in Larkana’s UC Karani on November 9.

According to his parents, the child received four doses of the Oral Polio Vaccine during a campaign and three doses during routine vaccination.

Officials say the polio virus in the environment in Karachi and other parts of Sindh must be dealt with.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
polio Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Polio, Sindh, polio case, eoc, larkana
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.