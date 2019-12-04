Sindh reports its 14th polio case this year

The number of polio cases reported in Sindh this year has gone up to 14 as the Emergency Operation Centre for Polio has confirmed a new case.

A nine-month-old boy, identified as Hasnain from Larkana, has contracted polio. According to EOC officials, the polio case surfaced in Larkana’s UC Karani on November 9.

According to his parents, the child received four doses of the Oral Polio Vaccine during a campaign and three doses during routine vaccination.

Officials say the polio virus in the environment in Karachi and other parts of Sindh must be dealt with.

