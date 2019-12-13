Friday, December 13, 2019  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Health

PM urges parents to have their children administered anti-polio drops

22 mins ago
PM urges parents to have their children administered anti-polio drops

Prime Minister Imran Khan urged on Friday parents to have their children administered anti-polio drops.

Speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad, the prime minister said they could not see the country’s image being spoiled because of the presence of polio virus.

“Pakistan is one of the only two countries where the polio virus still exists today,” he said.

“The entire nation should come together and support the anti-polio drive.”

PM Khan hailed the individuals who laid their lives during anti-polio drives as heroes.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
