Patients suffer as Dadu hospital runs short of medicines

Patients continue to suffer as Dadu’s DHQ Hospital has been facing a shortage of medicines for the last five months.

“I have been coming to this hospital for the last two to three months,” said a patient. “There is a shortage of medicines here and doctors come after 11am,” he said.

Doctors have abandoned their duties at the hospital because of lack of basic medical equipment and medicines, claimed patients.

The management of the hospital has admitted the shortage of medicines. “Apart from painkillers, all other medicines are available,” said Dr Abdul Majeed Mirani, civil surgeon at the hospital.

“A tender system is followed but we haven’t received these medicines for the last six months,” he added.

Ambulances too are not sent out on time because of which many people have started protesting against the hospital. Patients are suffering because of the inefficiency of the government, a protesters said.

