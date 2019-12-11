No link between C-section birth and childhood obesity, study finds

Photo: AFP

The mode of delivery of a baby is not likely to influence weight in childhood, according to a new study from Sweden.

This debunks the widely held belief that babies delivered by Caesarean section (C-section) would go on to become obese in childhood or adolescence.

Previous research did not take into account all the factors that would make a C-section necessary, the authors of the study said.

“We found no evidence of an association between non-elective or elective C-section and young adulthood obesity as compared with vaginal delivery after accounting for pre-pregnancy maternal BMI, maternal diabetes at delivery, maternal hypertension at delivery, maternal smoking, parity, parental education, maternal age at delivery, gestational age, birth weight standardised according to gestational age, and preeclampsia.”

The researchers studied the medical records of 97,291 male babies born between 1982 and 1987 in Sweden. They took information about their modes of delivery, as well as characteristics of the mothers, from a national birth register.

However, the authors have stressed that the study has limitations since it’s based on a male population which was later selected to be enlisted in the Swedish military. They suggest more studies be conducted on different types of populations across the globe.

