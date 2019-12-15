Sunday, December 15, 2019  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Health

New customisable insulin delivery system approved by FDA

24 mins ago
Photo: AFP

A new type of automated delivery system which will allow users to customise their insulin therapy was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration on Friday.

The device, known as Control-IQ technology by Tandem Diabetes Care, will be interoperable, which means that it can be connected to other glucose sensors and pumps not from the parent company.

Patients will no longer have to manually adjust their insulin levels as the device will do this on its own throughout the day.

It “can be used by patients with type 1 diabetes to automatically increase, decrease and suspend delivery of basal insulin to the patient based on insulin delivery history, iCGM readings and predicted glucose values,” said the FDA in a press release.

The new technology was approved after a successful six-month clinical trial on people with type 1 diabetes. The results showed that blood sugar levels in people using the new device were better controlled than those using manual sensors.

diabetes
 
