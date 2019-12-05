Thursday, December 5, 2019  | 7 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Mother and child health centre inaugurated in Karachi’s Lasi Goth

8 mins ago
The Sindh health department inaugurated a mother and child health centre at the Basic Health Unit in Karachi’s Lasi Goth on Thursday.

The centre will have a labour room and EPI centre for vaccinations and will run 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We don’t just want to address EPI and polio, we want to provide an integrated package with nutrition, birth registration, child birth and promote safe hygiene practices,” said Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho.

She added that EPI centres and mother and child health centres had been established in areas where health facilities were lacking.

The health minister also dubbed the anti-typhoid campaign in the province a success and said that 95% of the target of 10.1 million children had been achieved.

The campaign will run till December 7 and aims to reach remaining out-of-school children and anyone missed during previous campaigns. Dr Pechuho said the government has established immunisation centres across the province and urged parents to get their children vaccinated.

UNICEF Sindh Chief of Field Office Cristina Brugiolo and officers from the Expanded Programme of Immunisation and Emergency Operations Centre Sindh were also present.

