HOME > Health

How four cups of coffee can help you lose weight

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 27, 2019 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
How four cups of coffee can help you lose weight

Photo: AFP

Coffee is everyone’s favourite drink in winters. The delicious beverage not only keeps people warm but can also go a long way to help you achieve your weight loss goals. The trick is to consume it in just the right amount.

Turns out 300 mg is the magic number.

“This is equal to four half-filled cups of coffee without milk. Or two full cups. But make sure they’re not mugs,” advised herbalist and diet expert Farah on SAMAA TV’s show Naya Din on Friday.

She was basing her recommendations on the findings of a recent study by the University of Illinois.

Sticking to this formula will help you lose weight as caffeine speeds up metabolism. The ideal regimen is one cup (black) in the morning at breakfast, one cup half an hour after lunch, one in the evening and the last one an hour before bedtime to sleep better, she said.

She added that drinking a cup of coffee before working out increases stamina and fights lethargy by making you more alert. Caffeine also clears the skin, but too much of it can lead to dehydration and dryness.

Those who don’t like black coffee can try adding a piece of cinnamon or cardamom to boost the flavour, the herbalist suggested. She gave an interesting suggestion—mixing coffee grounds in one’s omelette batter to turn it into a breakfast food item.

She warned pregnant women from consuming too much caffeine: “Pregnant women should only have 100 mg or half a cup during the day.”

Any amount greater than that can lead to high blood pressure and heart rate and may also cross the placenta to reach the baby.

For everyone else, having more than 300 mg of caffeine can cause sleeplessness, anxiety and heart problems.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
