Government to revamp DRAP, facilitate overseas doctors: Firdous Awan

The government will improve Pakistan’s healthcare system through extensive reforms and public-private partnership, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan at the 10th International Medical Conference in Islamabad on Sunday.

Pakistani doctors working overseas have been encouraged to return to the country and improve the healthcare sector. A favourable working environment will be provided to them as per Prime Minister Imran Khan’s instructions, the special assistant promised.

The government is ready to restructure the old health system and introduce technological transformations, effective management system, and merit-based hiring and promotions system, said Dr Awan.

The private sector will also be facilitated to help with collaborations to implement the new health reforms. She also said 10% of the doctors in the public hospitals were exploiting poor patients and corrupting the system.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan will be transformed to bring it on par with international standards and help people access safe and quality medicines at affordable prices.

The week-long conference was organised by Medics International, a UN-accredited global medical organisation with chapters in Pakistan, India, United States, Canada, Australia and many more countries.

