Dengue fever claimed two more lives in Karachi on Saturday, taking this year’s death toll in Sindh to 46.

According to health officials, a 32-year-old woman from Gulshan and a 16-year-old boy from Usmanabad died in a private hospital in Karachi.

Over 15,963 cases of dengue fever have been reported in Sindh this year. Of these, 14,837 were from Karachi.

