Anti-polio campaigns kicks off across Pakistan

A five-day anti-polio campaign has begun across Pakistan. Over 260,000 frontline polio workers will administer polio vaccines to more than 39.5 million children under the age of five.

In Punjab, 10.9 million children are expected to be vaccinated. Another 2.3 million in Sindh, 6.7 million in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa and 2.5 million children in Balochistan will be administered the vaccine.

The campaign was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday (December 13). He vaccinated the first child of the campaign.

“All arrangements have been completed so that children can be immunised and stakeholders have been fully engaged to ensure that the campaign is successful,” said National Emergency Operations Centre Coordinator Dr Rana Muhammad Safdar.

“I urge all parents and caregivers to ensure their children are vaccinated,” he added.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries where polio is still being reported. Pakistan also has a travel restriction by the World Health Organisation under which every person travelling abroad has to carry a polio vaccination certificate.

A Sehat Tahafuz Helpline has also been launched under the campaign that assists the reporting of children who were missed out during the campaign. In case your child was missed, you can call 1166.

