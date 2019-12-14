Anti-inflammatory, nausea, heartburn medications recalled by Punjab drug control unit

Punjab’s drug control unit recalled some common medicines on Thursday based on the recommendations of the provincial quality control board.
These include medicines used to treat various conditions such as inflammation, nausea, heavy bleeding and heartburn as well as a common antibiotic and a contraceptive pill.
They are:
All retailers including pharmacies, medical stores, wholesalers, distributors and health facilities, have been directed to immediately stop selling these medicines and update their local drug inspectors regarding their current inventory and consumption record, according to an official notification.
Patients and healthcare professionals are also advised to stop using medicines from these batches immediately as they may be harmful.
SAMAA Digital was not able to speak to the provincial drug regulatory body to find out why the drugs have been recalled. This story will be updated once they respond.