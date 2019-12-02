Alia Bhatt breaks down speaking about sister’s depression

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt broke down into tears on stage on Sunday while speaking about her elder sister Shaheen Bhatt’s battle with depression.

Speaking at the launch of Shaheen’s new book I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier in Mumbai, Alia, 26, was unable to control her emotions as she spoke about how proud she was seeing her sister tackle depression. Despite the close bond they share, the younger Bhatt revealed it wasn’t until she read the book that she understood the turmoil Shaheen, 31, had been suffering from the age of 13.

In a video uploaded on Twitter by Indian journalist Barkha Dutt and re-tweeted by Alia, the sisters are sitting side by side on stage speaking about mental health and the book. As Alia mentions how proud and heartbroken she is for Shaheen, she becomes visibly emotional.

In an earlier interview, Alia had pointed out that she herself was suffering from intermittent anxiety, but not depression. “I haven’t been depressed but I’ve had bouts of anxiety. It comes and goes. It’s been happening quite a bit since the past five to six months. It’s not like an anxiety attack but I just feel low.”

In the same interview, Alia also revealed that Shaheen suffered from depression and she owes it all to the latter and her book for becoming aware of her anxiety.

