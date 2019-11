Two more people died of dengue in Karachi on Saturday, taking Sindh’s death toll to 37.

The two men were identified as Shahzad, a 40-year-old resident of Korangi, and Abdul Rafay, a 60-year-old from Shah Faisal Colony.

Both of them had been admitted at a private hospital.

According to a spokesperson for the Dengue Prevention and Control Program, over 13,000 cases of dengue fever have been reported across Sindh since January 2019.