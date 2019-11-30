Sindh’s anti-typhoid campaign extended for seven days

The typhoid vaccination campaign in Sindh has been extended by seven days.

The decision was taken in a meeting held at the Sindh EOC office on Saturday.

Sindh Expanded Programme for Immunisation Project Director Dr Muhammad Akram Sultan appreciated the teams for vaccinating more than nine million children and achieving more than 90% of the 10.1 million children target during the campaign conducted in Sindh from November 18 to November 30.

He also appreciated the role played by the Pakistan Paediatric Association and the media for its support in highlighting the problem as a national cause.

“We can give one more push to reach a maximum number of children and save them against typhoid,” he said, explaining how the campaign will continue.

In Karachi, school coverage for the typhoid vaccine will continue from December 2 to December 7. The TCV vaccination will also continue in all major government and private hospitals on the same dates.

The district health officers will cover low performing UCs for two days (December 2 and December 3).

He also said that the EPI fixed centre’s timing will be till 4pm daily.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.