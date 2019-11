A woman suffering from dengue fever in Karachi’s Nazimabad died on Wednesday.

She had been admitted at a private hospital and was being treated for the viral infection, according to hospital authorities. She was 26 years old.

So far this year, 41 people have died of dengue in Sindh. In the last 24 hours, more than 151 people have been diagnosed with the disease in Karachi.

This year’s count of dengue cases in the country has exceeded 50,000.

