Health

Jhang hospitals run out of anti-rabies vaccines

1 hour ago
A shortage of anti-rabies vaccines was reported at all major hospitals in Jhang on Wednesday.

On an average, 10 cases of dog bites are reported in the city every day, according to doctors.

“We have been visiting the hospital every day,” said a patient. “But there aren’t any medications or vaccines for dog bites.”

Another woman who was bitten by a dog said that 10 days have passed but she hasn’t been vaccinated yet.

Even the city’s biggest public hospital, DHQ Hospital, has a shortage of anti-rabies vaccines.

The CEO of the district health authority of Jhang, Dr Mehboob Hussain, said that they will have the vaccines soon.

“The vaccines were short in a few areas,” he said. “But we purchased them locally and provided them to the patients.”

The shortage in other areas is not something that will stop patients from getting treated. In a day or two these vaccines will be easily available in the markets as well, he added.

Residents of the city have requested the government to start campaigns to stop dog bites and ensure adequate supply of anti-rabies vaccines.

dog bites jhang
 
dog bites, rabies, Jhang, DHQ Hospital, anti-rabies vaccines
 
