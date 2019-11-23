Five new polio cases reported, Pakistan’s tally reaches 100

Five new polio cases have been reported across the country, taking the tally to 100. All of them are wild polio virus cases.

There are now 91 wild polio virus cases and nine vaccine-derived polio cases.

Three of the new cases were recorded in Sindh and two in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The first case was a 36-month-old female from Sakran in Shaheed Benazirabad, Sindh. She had received three doses of routine immunisation and seven doses of supplementary immunisation.

The second case was a 12-year-old male from Karachi’s Keamari Town. He had received three doses of routine immunisation and seven doses of supplementary immunisation.

The third case was a three-month-old female from Lakki Marwat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She had received no polio drops.

The fourth case was a 30-month-old female from Kotri in Jamshoro, Sindh. It is not clear whether she received any dose of the polio vaccine.

The fifth case was a 10-month-male from Wazir in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. His immunisation record was incomplete.

