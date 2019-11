Dengue fever claimed four more lives in Karachi on Saturday, taking this year’s death toll in Sindh to 40.

According to health officials, four people, including two women, died in a private hospital in Karachi.

Over 178 cases of dengue virus have been reported in Karachi in the past 24 hours, the official said. Over 4,200 cases have so far been reported this month. Over 14,000 cases of dengue fever have been reported in Sindh this year.