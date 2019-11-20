ChildLife Foundation can now save 1m children’s lives a year

After opening seven emergency rooms at government teaching hospitals across Sindh, the ChildLife Foundation can now save the lives of more than one million children every year.

The non-profit organisation aims to provide primary healthcare facilities to poor children who don’t have access to basic health facilities.

“The foundation was established nine years ago,” General Manager of Communications Tabish Shahzad said on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din. “To date, we have saved the lives of more than 2.5 million children.”

We started off by building an emergency room at Civil Hospital and then at the National Institute of Child Health, Shahzad said. “We now have a total of five emergency rooms in Karachi and one each in Nawabshah and Larkana.”

Through its emergency rooms, the foundation provides emergency healthcare facilities to children within 30 minutes of reaching the hospital.

“The children are provided with state-of-the-art medical facilities and free-of-cost treatment,” said paediatric emergency physician Dr Huba Atique. “Most importantly, the children are not just treated but their parents are advised by doctors 24/7 according to international protocols,” she said.

“At all of our emergency rooms, patients are given life-saving antibiotics and medicines within 15 minutes,” she said. Dr Atique claimed that their aim is to open these centres at all 41 training and teaching hospitals in Pakistan and emphasized the need for trained doctors and nurses in the country.

“When a child comes to an emergency ward, the first thing that should be done is to understand the child’s condition and provide them with medicine for that,” she said. “This can only be done when there’s trained staff that can manage the child well.”

The ChildLife Foundation has launched the first Paediatric Emergency Certified Course in Pakistan in affiliation of the DOW University. Dr Atique said that almost 150 doctors have passed this course. A similar course for nurses has also been launched where head nurses are trained who will pass on the training to other paramedic staff.

“We are training these doctors and nurses so that they recognise diseases at the earliest and save as many lives as possible,” the doctor added.

“Pakistan has the highest child mortality rate,” said Shahzad. “Every day, approximately 1,000 to 1,200 children die before they can even celebrate their fifth birthday.

“This news is as serious as a jumbo jet crashing with 1,000 children in it because medical experts say that more than half of these illnesses are preventable,” she added.

With these facilities, the foundation claims that it will now be able to save one million children every year.

Observing this year’s World Children’s Day, the ChildLife Foundation expressed its support for UNICEF’s Convention on the Rights of the Child. This year marks 30 years of the convention.